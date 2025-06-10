Patricia Trujillo Memorial Fund

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

David Mazzocco 23 days ago I'm so sorry for your loss. May Patty rest in peace and may God comfort you and your family during this difficult time. 1

Anonymous Giver 23 days ago 1

Rosemary Pudlik 24 days ago With sincere condolences, you are in our thoughts and prayers. 2

Billy Hobson 25 days ago Our Newport Beach HUB team sends there best wishes and prayers to the entire family. We are so sorry for your loss and we all wish you the very best in this difficult time. 2

Anonymous Giver 28 days ago To the family of Patricia Trujillo, I had the honor of working alongside Patty, and I wanted to express just how much she meant. She brought a bright spirit, genuine kindness, and always spoke the truth every day. My dearest condolences, Jacob Granados 2

Annie M 28 days ago I was truly blessed to have worked alongside Patty at the NPB office. I will deeply miss her kindness, her humor, and the light she brought each day. She made a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. I'll miss you, my friend. 2

Suzanne Bott - HUB 28 days ago My heartfelt condolences to Patty's family and friends. Patty was a shining star in the HUB Newport office that spread light to everyone around her. Her warm heart and smile will live forever in my memory. I was continuously in awe of her fierce dedication to her clients, friends, coworkers and family. She will truly be missed by me and all that knew her. Sending prayers and love to all. 2

HUB International Family 28 days ago Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Trujillo family. Patty will truly be missed by all team members at HUB that had the great pleasure to work with her and know her. She brought something special to HUB that will never be forgotten. 2

Monica Tandy 29 days ago Sending my deepest condolences to the family. The loss of our dear Patty is tremendous. I have so many great memories with her that I will hold deep in my heart for years to come. ❤️ My heart is literally broken. I pray the family finds strength in each other during this extremely difficult time. Sending all my love! 2

Chad Sidles 29 days ago 2

Colleague 29 days ago With a heavy heart, we remember Patty—a woman whose kindness and unwavering dedication touched everyone around her. She never hesitated to lend a helping hand and led by steady, powerful example. Her presence was a true gift, and the absence of her light will be deeply felt by all who had the honor of knowing her. 3

Jax Ferguson 29 days ago Patty was not only a valued colleague, but also a kind and thoughtful presence in our workplace. Her warmth and sense of humor will be missed by all of us who had the privilege to work alongside Patty. 3

Anonymous Giver 29 days ago 1

Janet Mitchell 29 days ago I met Patty on Halloween at the office— from that day forward she called me Frenchie. She was warm and kind. We’d always chat in the hallway and I’d always walk away with. a smile. Praying for your family and all those that loved her. 3

Anonymous Giver 29 days ago My sincere condolences to your family for your loss. Patty was such an upbeat, happy person, always had a smile on her face and something nice to say. She was just lovely to work with and be around. We will miss her. 3

Peter Meilak-HUB Coworker 29 days ago Please accept my heartfelt sympathies on your loss. Patty was a wonderful person, and she will be truly missed. May the cherished memories of your mother bring you comfort during this difficult time. 5

Rachel Doyle 29 days ago Patty was one of the kindest people I've ever had the privilege to work with. She genuinely cared about each of us, always taking time to connect on a personal level. I'll miss her warm smile, her quick laughter, and the lightness she brought to the office. 5

Anonymous Giver 29 days ago 1

Matt Kuznetsky 29 days ago Patty will be deeply missed by many. I had the privilege of working with Patty and she left a lasting impression. Sending my deepest condolences during this difficult time. I hope this contribution can help ease some of the burdens the family is facing. My thoughts are with the Trujillo family. 3

Anonymous Giver 29 days ago I am deeply saddened by the news of your loss. I pray that God will grant you strength and peace during this difficult time. 3