Transportation for Pastor Simon in Nepal

SMALL INVESTMENT - EXPANDING RESULTS





On October 21, 2024, I and three others flew out of Atlanta, Georgia, to our destination in Kathmandu, Nepal. After a day of rest from our travel, we flew out along the southern edge of the Himalayan mountain range toward the western plains of Nepal. Our purpose was to participate in the dedication of a newly constructed church building in that region, speak at several churches along our over-the-road return route, and offer our support to the staff and students of Evangelical Christian College when we arrived back in Kathmandu.





This Give-Send-Go campaign is your opportunity to join us in providing needed transportation and Nepali Bibles for the pastor of the church we visited in western Nepal. Pastor Simon is currently traveling by bicycle over rough roads (many that are unpaved) between three locations where he serves in this rural community. His effectiveness and reach will be greatly expanded through this gift.





CAMPAIGN GOAL: $ 3,550

• $ 2,550 USD, New Honda 125cc Motorcycle and Helmet

• $ 650 USD, 100 Nepali Bibles

• $ BALANCE (approx. $200 after fees) for Fuel and Miscellaneous Expenses





All funds (less GSG fees) will be transferred through Frontline Missions, Fairburn, GA, to Evangelical Christian College account in Kathmandu, Nepal. Evangelical Christian College President, Pastor Benjamin, is tasked with the responsibility of distributing funds by the purchase of the motorcycle, helmet, bibles and the transfer of balance of funds for fuel and miscellaneous expenses. Any additional funds received that exceed the stated goal of this campaign will be used for the purchase of additional Nepali Bibles as determined by ECC President, Pastor Benjamin.





Pastor Mindy Linkous, from New Life Space Coast Church in Titusville, Florida, Missionary and friend, Larry Olson, Sandi Haner, my wife and Administrator at Frontline Missions, and myself, Steven Haner, invite you to join us to help meet this need and expand the reach of God’s Kingdom in Nepal. We thank you in advance!









FAITHFUL ACTION - SMALL BEGINNINGS





In the fall of 2019, Sandi Haner, who was volunteering as a chaplain at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, arrived at the chapel for her once-a-month Friday night prayer meeting. The theme for this scheduled event was: Prayer for the Nations. Waiting by the door was a gentleman who asked her about a place where he could pray. His disinterest in the Muslim prayer space she pointed out to him led to an invitation to the meeting that was soon to begin. In the subsequent conversation she learned that ‘Pastor Benjamin’ had flown from Nepal with the funds he had been saving for two years. His purpose was to pursue financial support for the Christian College God had called him to establish. As a result of the relationships developed from this chance meeting in Atlanta, and contacts he would make in Florida, Pastor Benjamin has built a small, but thriving Christian College in Kathmandu, Nepal. The mission of ECC is to train young adults that have grown up in the abject poverty of the lowest castes and slums of Nepal. Since that time, Pastor Benjamin’s faith in action and the faithfulness of God for His part have yielded the fruit of transformed lives and fruitful local churches.





The ministry reach of ECC is steadily growing as they send out graduates two-by-two. Many return to their home communities; they go there equipped and motivated with the love of God to give back by planting churches that serve family, friends, and neighbors.



