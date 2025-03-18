Freeing Pastor Kojan for ministry

My friend and now ministry partner, Kojan Sarma (legal name Luqman Mohammed), was the first ever Christian believer in his 100% Muslim region of Kurdistan in North Iraq. In faith, and through much persecution, he and his wife planted three churches of Muslim background believers, plus house churches across the border in Iran. Finally, persecution forced them to flee with their four children to Turkey as refugees. In Turkey, Kojan was in poor health and began borrowing money for living expenses and for the ministry he began with Kurdish refugees.

Our Canadian church co-sponsored Kojan’s family to come to Canada. They arrived in late 2019, just before the pandemic began. The pandemic made life and learning English harder and Kojan’s continued ill health made it hard to find and keep a job. But because he had no work history, they were not eligible for government benefits. Borrowing unfortunately continued. Being forced to move his family twice in those first two years and two serious car crashes (Kojan himself and an adult son), the recovery from which prevented working, added to their costs.

Yet, Kojan and his wife love and serve the Lord with all their hearts! His health is much improved and he’s now working full-time and ministering full time. They are always generous and hospitable, hosting those who come for a short or long time. Together, we’ve planted the first Kurdish language church in Canada. This March, Kojan has begun recording the only existing Kurdish language Christian television show, “Good News for Kurds”, to be broadcast into Kurdistan and by internet around the world. Kojan faces a deadline to pay his entire debt by the end of April. You can read Kojan’s amazing story in the book he’s written—The Death of Hatred, available at kojansarma.com.

Please help us take this heavy debt burden off Kojan’s shoulders to free him up for ministry. After the debt is paid, Kojan will be free to focus on our local ministry to Kurdish refugees, to establish daughter churches in other Canadian cities and, as funds are provided, make trips back to Kurdistan to stir up the believers there. We are prayerfully hopeful that his TV outreach to Kurds in Kurdistan and around the world will also grow.