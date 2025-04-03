SCREW CANCER!!! Helping to save Pastor Robert

From the California coast to the jungles of the Philippines, Pastor Robert has done more for humanity in the name of Jesus than most, and now he and his family could use our help while he battles the scourge of cancer. California based medical programs will only do so much and treatments and consults outside of his medical plan can be very expensive!

His loving wife Lani is going to quit working to care for Robert in-home while he fights the good fight. PLEASE DONATE, SHARE THIS LINK, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, PRAY for the healing hands of Jesus Christ to touch him. He has so much more work to do in this life before he moves on to the next!!!

In Jesus name, THANK YOU!!!