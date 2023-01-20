Parks Family Fire Relief

On Sunday 1/15/ at 2 am my husband woke up to smoke. He walked out to the living room wall on fire. He woke me up as he called 911. We were able to grab our phones, a jacket, slipped my husbands shoes on, and grab the dogs as the home filled with smoke/heat. By time the fire dept got there and set up the flash over happened blowing out the windows and engulfing the house in flames.



After the fire fighters got the fire out we could start assessing the damage. The living room is ash and charred wood, down to the framing, our bedroom along with our kids room and office is burnt or severely damaged from smoke and water/debris from the firefighters putting the fire out and ripping down walls and ceiling’s to clear the fire.

We have been fighting with our insurance for months because they kept trying to drop us and others in our area because of the recent CA fires. They claim they did drop us 1/3/23 without informing us. We still have the CA fair plan Insurace which protects the bank/ structure and are trying to figure out what they will cover of our possessions since everything in the home we owned was destroyed or smoke/heat damaged beyond saving.

We are thankful to have woken up and gotten our family and dogs out in time(the kids large turtle didn’t make it) after seeing how quick the house went up. We are so grateful for the clothing and food that has been donated/ provided the following days by our friends/family to get us by. We are looking into finding a house to rent in the near future until we can see if there will be enough money from insurance and donations to rebuild or at least replace all of our belongings to be able to move into a house.

Thanks to everyone who helps in any small or large way!