Lodenstein Party of 3

Dearest family and friends,





We are coming to you with some news and some ASKs.





For our 20th wedding anniversary we get to celebrate the adoption of the most amazing 9 year old ever!!! 😉





Arabella came to stay with us in June of 2016. We thought it would be a short time and it turned into the majority of the last 9 years. 👶↔️🤹‍♀️





We won't be sharing the ups and downs of the past decade.. if you know you know.. we are choosing instead to focus on the here and now and the future. We WILL say that Arabella in the Latin means Yielding to Prayer. And so we have!🙏





This is our first and main ASK. Would you pray with us for all things finalizing the adoption?! Would you pray with us for the continuing process of building this family dynamic?!❣️





Arabella loves all things dance, gymnastics, and cheer! We have really enjoyed watching her learn, grow, and develop through her 4 seasons of dance. Yes, we will be adding pix for you to enjoy.💃





Arabella's dance studio has decided to take their first international trip!! 😮 To Paris!! 🇫🇷 In July of 2026!!





This brings our next ASK. Would you prayerfully consider helping us fund such an amazing opportunity?!? Arabella intends to fund raise throughout the year. She wants to collect bottle returns and coins. She is a painter and wants to create art to sell. She plans on a lemonade stand.. or 5.🤷‍♀️





We know that it will be exciting and helpful, but definitely not get the 3 of us to Paris.





And so, we are sharing our joy and our hopes with all of you.





There are 3 dates for deposits. The first is this June 20th. Yes.. this week! The second is in November. The third is next May.





Watch for a post about our adoption PARTY!! 🎉🎉🎉





With all the love we can share! Arabella, Steve, and Kim (ASK)