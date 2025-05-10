Studying Abroad for Paris

Help Paris Soar Abroad! 🌟 Paris, a high school senior in N. Texas, is on a mission to make her dreams take flight! 🎉

Paris will graduate from Memorial HS with a 4.53 GPA and is the first student from MHS to also graduate with an associates degree (AS Science - Collin Community College)! She will continue her studies at the University of Oklahoma where she'll major in Biochemistry and minor in French. Paris was recently accepted into OU's first-year study abroad program in Arezzo, Italy and will spend her spring 2026 semester abroad as part of her participation in the Global Engagement Fellows Program. This program also requires a second international experience where she hopes to leverage her fluency in French and passion for medicine to secure a summer internship at a French university or hospital. Upon graduation, Paris will attend medical school and intends to specialize in either oncology or neurosurgery.

Boomer Sooner!

🌠✨ #ParisAbroad #GiveSendGo #EducationMatters #Paris2Italy