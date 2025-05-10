Studying Abroad for Paris

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $100
Help Paris Soar Abroad! 🌟 Paris, a high school senior in N. Texas, is on a mission to make her dreams take flight! 🎉
Paris will graduate from Memorial HS with a 4.53 GPA and is the first student from MHS to also graduate with an associates degree (AS Science - Collin Community College)! She will continue her studies at the University of Oklahoma where she'll major in Biochemistry and minor in French. Paris was recently accepted into OU's first-year study abroad program in Arezzo, Italy and will spend her spring 2026 semester abroad as part of her participation in the Global Engagement Fellows Program. This program also requires a second international experience where she hopes to leverage her fluency in French and passion for medicine to secure a summer internship at a French university or hospital. Upon graduation, Paris will attend medical school and intends to specialize in either oncology or neurosurgery.
Boomer Sooner!
🌠✨ #ParisAbroad #GiveSendGo #EducationMatters #Paris2Italy
I'm so proud of you!!!!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.