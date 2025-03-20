Help My Parents Start Over

Life took an unexpected turn for my parents, Ingrid (70) and Domingo (72). Due to recent changes in immigration laws, they had to return home with just a suitcase each. After years of hard work, unsuccessful migrations for the last years, and lots of sacrifice, they are now faced with the reality of starting over from nothing… by themselves.





My goal is to raise $19,000 in addition to our savings, to help them secure a safe and stable home, nothing fancy, a very humble place. Right now, we can find a small apartment for around $25,000, and an additional $5,000 will go toward necessary repairs to make it livable… Hopefully.. Trusting the Lord and your generosity 🙏🏽





What about the cost of furnishing? Well… we’ll take things one day at a time. Right now, the priority is getting them into a place where they can be safe and sheltered. I believe that with time, the rest will come when it’s meant to.





Any support—whether through a donation or by sharing this privately with trusted people—would mean the world to us. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being part of this journey.