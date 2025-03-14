Pardon Us The Film About J6 Pardons

We urge you to support the J6 community, advocate for their needs, and help uncover the truth that has long been concealed by governmental and media corruption.

This film explores the alarming extortion tactics employed by the DOJ and FBI in their efforts to pursue, raid, arrest, and charge American citizens, entirely ignoring the reality of the situation. The film reveals these troubling miscarriages of justice, instances of judicial misconduct, and the systematic abuse of power like never before.

We encourage you to watch and share the essential truths within this film, which challenge the false narratives spread by the government and media for political gain. Allowing these lies to persist only empowers those who may attempt to carry out similar injustices in the future.

Your generous donations will support our team of professionals and filmmakers in their mission to expose these atrocities, protecting our nation, our children, and future generations.

Special thanks to Andrew Mullinax, Adam Riva, and Daniel Goodwyn for their unwavering commitment!

Pardon Us – another historic production by Stop Hate & Condemned USA.

The future of our nation was at stake. Your dedication, interest, and generosity have helped us, the People, triumph over evil, demonstrating that the American spirit is vibrant and enduring.

PLEASE SHARE TO FIGHT AGAINST THE CENSORSHIP OF LEGACY MEDIA!

God bless you and President Donald J. Trump for making this possible.





PARDON US outlines the legal justification behind President Trump's unprecedented pardons on January 6th for nearly 1,600 Americans impacted by the Biden Administration.