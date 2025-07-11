Hope for Pam

Help Pamela Green Fight Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer





Our beloved Pamela Green is facing the hardest fight of her life. After first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and bravely completing treatment that same year, Pam returned to her life with strength and determination — never missing a beat.





Now, in 2025, she’s received devastating news: the cancer has returned and spread. Pam has been diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer — an aggressive and fast-moving form of cancer that has spread to her spine (specifically, the L2 vertebra), causing a painful fracture.





This type of cancer is especially difficult to treat, as it doesn’t respond to hormone therapies or HER2-targeted drugs. Her doctors have given her a maximum prognosis of 5 years — a heartbreaking reality for someone so full of life, love, and strength.





Despite her diagnosis, Pam has continued to push forward with incredible resilience. She has worked 70 hours a week, showing up every day with compassion, determination, and grace — all while quietly managing the pain. Pam has dedicated 25 years to her job at Lucas of South Lyon, always putting others first.





While she is now in rehab receiving care, her loving husband Al and their three daughters — Lilly (19) and twins Ali and Adi (15) — are doing their best to stay strong and support her from home.





Pam is the most selfless, caring, and loving person — someone who has always gone above and beyond for others. Now, it’s our turn to be there for her.





We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden of treatment, rehabilitation, travel, and household expenses, so Pam can focus on healing and spend as much quality time as possible with her family.





Every donation, big or small, makes a difference. Whether you give, share, or simply keep Pam in your prayers — thank you. Your support means the world.





Let’s surround Pam and her family with love, strength, and hope — and remind her she’s not alone in this fight.