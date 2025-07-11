Campaign Image
Hope for Pam

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $4,765

Campaign created by Jennifer Walters

Help Pamela Green Fight Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer


Our beloved Pamela Green is facing the hardest fight of her life. After first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and bravely completing treatment that same year, Pam returned to her life with strength and determination — never missing a beat.


Now, in 2025, she’s received devastating news: the cancer has returned and spread. Pam has been diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer — an aggressive and fast-moving form of cancer that has spread to her spine (specifically, the L2 vertebra), causing a painful fracture.


This type of cancer is especially difficult to treat, as it doesn’t respond to hormone therapies or HER2-targeted drugs. Her doctors have given her a maximum prognosis of 5 years — a heartbreaking reality for someone so full of life, love, and strength.


Despite her diagnosis, Pam has continued to push forward with incredible resilience. She has worked 70 hours a week, showing up every day with compassion, determination, and grace — all while quietly managing the pain. Pam has dedicated 25 years to her job at Lucas of South Lyon, always putting others first.


While she is now in rehab receiving care, her loving husband Al and their three daughters — Lilly (19) and twins Ali and Adi (15) — are doing their best to stay strong and support her from home.


Pam is the most selfless, caring, and loving person — someone who has always gone above and beyond for others. Now, it’s our turn to be there for her.


We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden of treatment, rehabilitation, travel, and household expenses, so Pam can focus on healing and spend as much quality time as possible with her family.


Every donation, big or small, makes a difference. Whether you give, share, or simply keep Pam in your prayers — thank you. Your support means the world.


Let’s surround Pam and her family with love, strength, and hope — and remind her she’s not alone in this fight.

Recent Donations
Deborah Gibbs
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

Praying for your family. ❤️❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 hours ago

Sending prayers ❤️

Michelle Ball
$ 25.00 USD
21 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Robert Jones
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

In our thoughts and prayers Pam Bob&Nancy

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

KH
$ 15.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for you ❤️ Stay strong

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

All God’s blessings to you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for comfort and healing 🙏🏼

Jen
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Love you Pam!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Send up huge prayers for you and your family Pam.

Colleen Kimmel
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Sending thoughts and prayers for healing!

Tara Hoeksema
$ 40.00 USD
4 days ago

The Clement Family
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

May God watch over you during your healing process. May God provide you with courage, love and divine healing.. May He also watch over your family during this time! 🙏🏻✝️🙏🏻

Shonie Schafer
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

My heartfelt prayers are for you.

Kristie Havier
$ 30.00 USD
4 days ago

Kate G
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Prayers to Pam and her family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

You bring so much joy to others with your wonderful personality. Hang in there

Jordan and Baylie
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Pam is what made our childhood outings at Lucas’ so special to us throughout the years and she continues to do so. After soccer, we’d ask for hot chocolate and she’d leave us the whip cream. We absolutely adore Pam and are supporting her and her family come what may. Love, your hot chocolate girls, Jordan & Baylie

