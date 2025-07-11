Hope for Pam

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,765
Help Pamela Green Fight Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Our beloved Pamela Green is facing the hardest fight of her life. After first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and bravely completing treatment that same year, Pam returned to her life with strength and determination — never missing a beat.
Now, in 2025, she’s received devastating news: the cancer has returned and spread. Pam has been diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer — an aggressive and fast-moving form of cancer that has spread to her spine (specifically, the L2 vertebra), causing a painful fracture.
This type of cancer is especially difficult to treat, as it doesn’t respond to hormone therapies or HER2-targeted drugs. Her doctors have given her a maximum prognosis of 5 years — a heartbreaking reality for someone so full of life, love, and strength.
Despite her diagnosis, Pam has continued to push forward with incredible resilience. She has worked 70 hours a week, showing up every day with compassion, determination, and grace — all while quietly managing the pain. Pam has dedicated 25 years to her job at Lucas of South Lyon, always putting others first.
While she is now in rehab receiving care, her loving husband Al and their three daughters — Lilly (19) and twins Ali and Adi (15) — are doing their best to stay strong and support her from home.
Pam is the most selfless, caring, and loving person — someone who has always gone above and beyond for others. Now, it’s our turn to be there for her.
We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden of treatment, rehabilitation, travel, and household expenses, so Pam can focus on healing and spend as much quality time as possible with her family.
Every donation, big or small, makes a difference. Whether you give, share, or simply keep Pam in your prayers — thank you. Your support means the world.
Let’s surround Pam and her family with love, strength, and hope — and remind her she’s not alone in this fight.
Praying for your family. ❤️❤️
Sending prayers ❤️
In our thoughts and prayers Pam Bob&Nancy
Praying for you ❤️ Stay strong
All God’s blessings to you and your family.
Praying for comfort and healing 🙏🏼
Love you Pam!!!
Send up huge prayers for you and your family Pam.
Sending thoughts and prayers for healing!
May God watch over you during your healing process. May God provide you with courage, love and divine healing.. May He also watch over your family during this time! 🙏🏻✝️🙏🏻
My heartfelt prayers are for you.
Prayers to Pam and her family
You bring so much joy to others with your wonderful personality. Hang in there
Pam is what made our childhood outings at Lucas’ so special to us throughout the years and she continues to do so. After soccer, we’d ask for hot chocolate and she’d leave us the whip cream. We absolutely adore Pam and are supporting her and her family come what may. Love, your hot chocolate girls, Jordan & Baylie
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.