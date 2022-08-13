Support a Church in Pakistan

Open Doors USA ranks Pakistan as the 7th most dangerous nation in the world to live out your life publicly as a Christian. In 2022, Evangelist Kashif started the ground work in building a Christian Worship Center in Pakistan. A place for local Christians to congregate, fellowship, and support one another. The exact location is withheld from public publication due to security concerns. It has been an amazing couple of years as we see God's will unfolding in our lives. Progress has been made despite several social and political disruptions over the years and we are almost finished! 🙌 We are starting a new campaign focused primarily on constructing the roof for the church. ⛪

Partner with us or support Evangelist Kashif with a one time donation towards in our mission to build a new Church building in Pakistan. Kashif has been in ministry for several years supporting communities and villages all over the region. They have successfully built the foundation and walls to their place of worship without outside help. The next step is to build a good quality, reliable rooftop to help protect the congregants from the harsh weather in Pakistan. Right now they can only meet at the building during fair weather. Construction of the roof will help them to use their building more consistently and effectively throughout the year. It will help to shelter the members (to include some elderly and children) from the hot sun during the summer months and stormy weather during the winter. This is where we need YOU. Because of the technical nature of the roofing, it is prudent that we ask for outside financial assistance so we can include professionals in it's construction. It is difficult for the locals to raise the funds necessary themselves as all Christians are considered 'second-class citizens' with the lowest and most degrading occupations reserved for them. Kashif has spent years building and supporting this local body of believers with the word of God. I have been honored to be a part of this ministry as well. There have been weekly meetings, Sunday services, Sunday school, Bible Studies, and other community events planned at this site since the walls were first constructed by the locals.

It would be an honor and a blessing to have you partner with us in helping to speed up the construction of this Church building. Thank you for your time and consideration as you seek His will in how best to utilize the financial funds God has entrusted to you. May God received all the glory, honor, and praise in this project and in the totality of His work throughout the world. Amen. ❤️✝️❤️