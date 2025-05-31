Supporting Paige Chihos Family

Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of our beautifully beloved daughter, sister, mother, Paige Chihos, on Thursday May 29th, 2025. She was taken from us far too soon, leaving behind a wave of grief and a family struggling to navigate this devastating loss.

As we process this tragedy, we are also facing the financial burdens that come with an unexpected death-funeral costs, memorial arrangements, and the support needed for her loved ones in the days ahead.

We are reaching out with this GiveSendGo to ask for your support. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help ease the financial strain and allow us to honor Paige's life with the dignity and love she deserves. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this page with others who may be able to help.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your generosity means more than words can express.

With gratitude,

Kimberly and Family