Supporting Paige Chihos Family

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $8,265
Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Hancock
Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers,
It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of our beautifully beloved daughter, sister, mother, Paige Chihos, on Thursday May 29th, 2025. She was taken from us far too soon, leaving behind a wave of grief and a family struggling to navigate this devastating loss.
As we process this tragedy, we are also facing the financial burdens that come with an unexpected death-funeral costs, memorial arrangements, and the support needed for her loved ones in the days ahead.
We are reaching out with this GiveSendGo to ask for your support. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help ease the financial strain and allow us to honor Paige's life with the dignity and love she deserves. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this page with others who may be able to help.
Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your generosity means more than words can express.
With gratitude,
Kimberly and Family
I never met her, but through our Friendship I feel I know her. My heart is heavy with sorrow for you and your Family as I too, just went through this. God will comfort you and give all of you the strength to carry on. God Bless my Friend.
Paige was special. My condolences 🙏🏽
God Blessed 😇 during tough time to your family 🙏
So sorry for your loss. You and your are in my thoughts and prayers!
So very sorry for the family’s loss
Praying for you all!
Love you
Sending prayers for the family and loved ones. Psalms 34:18, Don’t wake me I plan on sleeping in.
Losing a loved one so young weighs heavily on the heart, but we find solace in knowing that God holds a plan beyond our understanding. An angel has found their way home, and my thoughts and prayers remain with the family. *The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.* — Psalm 34:18
My heart and prayers go out to all who knew and loved Paige. Offering my heartfelt condolences to the family during this most difficult time. God bless. Cheryl
I’m so sorry for your loss may god give you strength comfort and peace
I am sincerely sending prayers and blessings in the months ahead Kim..and Keep your mind and spirit on the Lord ..and know HE is bigger than the storms 🙏❤️ we face. Somehow He will make a way for healing 😔. Love Donna
