Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $180
Campaign funds will be received by Shawn Gordon
I am currently a PA Homeless Vet who has lost everything back in November of 2024. Because I was told I was making to much money. The VA said I was making more money so they cut all my pay and I lost everything.
Wishing you the best of luck. Hope this helps.
Hope it helps some.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.