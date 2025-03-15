Campaign Image

PA homeless Vet

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $180

Campaign created by Shawn Gordon

Campaign funds will be received by Shawn Gordon

PA homeless Vet

I am currently a PA Homeless Vet who has lost everything back in November of 2024. Because I was told I was making to much money. The VA said I was making more money so they cut all my pay and I lost everything. 

Recent Donations
Show:
William Green
$ 50.00 USD
1 minute ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Wishing you the best of luck. Hope this helps.

WLM Pennsylvania
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Hope it helps some.

THOMAS OSBORN
$ 20.00 USD
2 hours ago

Ben
$ 10.00 USD
3 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo