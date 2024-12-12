PVDN Private Internet 4 All

Hi, my name is David and I am on a mission to change the internet for ever by allowing every internet user to have their own private network. Thanks to prayer and some early friendly investors the project is going well but I am running out of funds while I my patent lawyers complete the patent and I get the prototype ready for a either a round of start up capital, or continue with ever larger crowd funding events. Read on to find out about what the PVDN is and what it can do for internet users and the world.



Once the PVDN becomes commercially available then every/any user of the internet can choose to rent their own PVDN for around a cup of coffee a week. A PVDN connects all of the devices that an internet user and/or family and/or small business owns to a private network where they can manage their life on the internet without anyone seeing their data. The modest rental fee hosts the PVDN network on specially configured internet servers where even the system administrators at the data centre don't see the data. All of the data stored in a PVDN can be extracted to a device of the PVDN owners choice if they decide to stop using it. With a PVDN, YOUR data is TRULY YOURS.



A PVDN backs up your data from your devices automatically into your own data store, not the data store of your device vendor (Apple etc) allowing you to switch vendors anytime and effortlessly set up new devices with all of your preferences. A PVDN can also manage your online storage so you can quickly optimize your use of on line storage, with all of your files encrypted in the process.



But this is just the beginning. With a PVDN you can privately share information and photographs with friends and family without the files ever appearing on any corporate network. Virtually every kind of app that you currently use on your phones can be created to use your PVDN as its data source and none of the data it generates for you need ever appear outside your private network. And when you DO need to share information with a business or government department via the internet, the PVDN can effortlessly prove your identity and issue them a certificate to legally restrict what they can do with it. In fact we believe the PVDN is the answer to identity management on line, no National ID or chip implant needed.



The PVDN will change the internet for ever and swing the balance of power back in favour of the internet user where it should be. It will also make it much more difficult for governments conduct mass surveillance, much more difficult for corporations to use our information for their own purposes, and much more difficult for hackers and identity thieves to operate.



But the IT industry does not necessarily want things to change and so it is difficult to get investment for this project at this early stage. The IT industry want to make money using the power of centralizing data where they can get at it, not decentralizing it into masses of private networks. Thus investment through normal channels is proving difficult. So I am appealing to the public who want to live a more private, more autonomous and more convenient life on the internet. That's you!

You can help by making a modest contribution to this GiveSendGo campaign, but only what you can afford. Please also visit our Facebook page and subscribe. A Facebook page with lots of subscribers allow us to get credibility and access some of the freedom fighters in the media who might want to support this project. https://www.facebook.com/privatevirtualdatanetwork





Every dollar contributed to this GiveSendGo campaign will be put towards the cost of developing the PVDN. The current target should see us complete our proof of concept prototype. We will increase the target amount as we set bigger goals to take us to the fully working product.



When the product is available in your country we will credit you as PVDN user at a five to one ratio any funds you have contributed to this Go Fund Me. So if you contribute 100 dollars when you sign up for a PVDN your account will be credited with 500 dollars. So keep your receipts!



You can learn more about the PVDN on our YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@pvdn-privatevirtualdatanet9322

If you want to become a shareholder in 'The PVDN Company Pty Ltd' contact me at davidg@dymensa.com.au as their are still shares available.



