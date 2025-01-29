PRAYERS & SUPPORT FOR THERESA BIRD

We, as a group of friends, family, and supporters, are starting this fundraiser on behalf of Theresa Bird. In October 2024 she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor.

After surgery, while we hoped and prayed this would be the beginning of her recovery, her journey has faced numerous medical complications. She started chemo and radiation while rehabilitating from the surgery, but her prognosis since the surgery took a heartbreaking turn. Theresa has now stopped chemo and radiation. She is currently being cared for at a nieces home with help from Hospice. Please pray for Theresa and her entire family. May God soak them with his love and peace.

WHY YOUR HELP MATTERS

Cancer treatment is not only physically and emotionally challenging but also financially overwhelming. The Bird family is facing immense medical bills for advanced treatments, therapies, and care. These financial burdens come at a time when their focus must remain on Theresa’s health and healing.

PLEASE JOIN US IN THE FIGHT

Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference. Together, we can stand with Theresa and her family during this difficult time. Let’s show them they are not alone in the battle. Please share this campaign widely, so we can reach as many people as possible to support this incredible woman and friend.



