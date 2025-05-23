RI PRAYER HUB LAUNCH

Rhode Island is seeing a movement of like-minded churches expressing a desire to unify in prayer for Revival. About two years ago, Warwick Hope Church inherited it a dilapidated building and felt compelled to sell it. However, the Holy Spirit spoke to them and told them that the building would be used as a prayer hub for the state of Rhode Island. Located at 366 Warrick Neck Avenue (not far from Rocky point). The building is in need of structural repair, a heating system, carpet, bathrooms, drainage, and handicap accessibility, and more. The task is daunting, however, we know this is a mandate, from God, and we are simply trying to move forward with what God has asked us to do.