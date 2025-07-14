PNW LAND PROJECT

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $130
In a country collapsing the only choice for us it to turn to making smaller self sustainable SAFE communities for our people across what is left of our nation. the goal is to make one within the Pacific northwest for those of like-minded thought and culture to do so. ALL donations will go towards purchasing the land to begin this process to do so. For the future of our children and our people we must come together.
Good luck brother. Put up a Squirrel feeder for me.
thought I wont see the plot of land in person I will know its there WFP o/
