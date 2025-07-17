Support Surgical Costs

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $5,055
Campaign funds will be received by Jacquelin Richardson
Hello friends:
It is so hard to know where to begin our story. The beginning seems so long ago yet in the same breath just yesterday. What is time anyway? So let me give you the abridged version. I went to the doctor last April for an oral abnormality; after the removal of this growth the pathology reports came back that the margins had not been cleared. Realizing I needed to see an experienced doctor in this field. I then began my journey with VCU medical center. My first excision at VCU was August and the most recent being, on our oldest daughters birthday January 31. I shared my thoughts and concerns about the rapid return and how many times this could return only to be told "it was only a matter of time" to be cancer, so we stayed the course. It was only weeks after each excision that the abnormality returned. January's excision was no different.
In my follow up of January's excision the head of the department was in rotation to see me. What a God send! He was understanding, compassionate, and validating! He explained that he felt I needed to be in the Head and Neck Department. He immediately had his assistant walk us to that department to make an appt as soon as they could get me in. Patrick being Patrick was like "we are here; can she get in today?" The admin said "no" but took the request to the doctor himself who....said yes and got me right in; another one of God's timing. After looking at my excision reports and doctor notes he decided that I needed to be in the Oncology dept.
So our new and amazing doctor has recommended another surgery in hopes of eradicating all of the abnormal cells. We do not have insurance and haven't since 2021. We simply cannot afford it. We have applied and been accepted for financial aid which is so wonderful, however, it will not go back to where we started with VCU in August of 2024 and we will be responsible for a percentage of everything. At this point we are responsible for over $32,000.
We will have follow ups every 3 months and physical therapy for swallowing and speech. It is my doctors goal to prevent oral disability at this point.
We really kept what we were going through very close. However, since telling people, this week; we have been humbled by the love, compassion and understanding we have received. We know God has a will for our life and that is what our prayer has been; His will be done!
Our farm will remain open and we will continue to do our very best for our customers and community.
We have been asked how people can help. Well, as I type this we are hoping for prayer! If you chose to donate to us please know that it will go directly to the hospital expenses. I will not likely be comfortable speaking for a little bit so if you wish to send a letter or card my writing skills will be put to good use, lol.
We are so appreciative for you!
Praying and believing for complete healing!
July 17th, 2025
Sailor step, high step, coaster step, rock step and Side Step!
For those of you who dont know. I LOVE to dance! And Thursday nights is line dancing in Fredericksburg or in Ashland; we waiver between the 2 locations. Anyway, just like dancing we have to side step.
My surgery has been postponed to "probably" next week. Though I was already well into the 5 day pre-op protocol, which was a little more intense than I expected we are side stepping.
I am kinda grateful for the delay because Patrick has needed some help and he certainly cant help me in his condition. So we are side stepping for now.
I will let you know when the new date is as soon as I know. We thank you for your prayers, your calls, and your thoughts.
July 14th, 2025
You know my dad used to say "another day another dollar" or wait maybe it was my grandad, anyway; I heard it often in the morning before work. It never really meant anything to me because it was said so often.
That is kind of how we are feeling now! The words Thank you are part of our daily language to others and each other. Thank you for walking the dogs, thanks for serving me dinner, thanks kids for cutting the grass, thank you for feeding the chickens; I mean its a lot of thank you's, right? And because we say it all the time we fear that others may not know how much we mean it. It's like I love you. It is said sssoooo much! I wonder does the meaning of it become shallow to those who hear it?
We are 3 days out from the big day and life has been crazy to say the least! It's what dramas are made of. Patrick had a car accident on Saturday just 6 miles from the house, yes he is beat up and won't be going to work this week but we will get through it.
I often pray for God's will over my life and well, I guess we got it. As I thank the Lord Patrick is here and say it will be okay. I wonder do those words loose their power too?
So I will continue to pray for God's will and I will continue to say Thank You and I Love you hoping that those that hear it will know it has not lost its meaning to us.
We thank you for your prayers, your support, your messages, sharing your stories and we love you for putting us in your thoughts.
July 9th, 2025
It's amazing how the human brain works, well mine anyway.
PCP appt ✔️
Remember to drink ✔️
Clean the bathrooms ✔️
Wash all the clothes (well I would but the washer just broke, Patrick will fix when he gets home 😉)
Finish that quilt top that has been started for over 6 months
Make a list of things to do
Make sure house is clean
Dont forget to take a shower
Organize pre-op perscriptions and self care
And the list goes on
Does your brain do this? No lie completely unorganized thinking trying to be organized even while making the list, lol
So today I have cleaned and organized the pantry....like what? It's not even on the list that I made I think 6 or 7 items in.
You know what I have come to realize no matter how much we try and prepare for the future its never going to turn out the way we planned. The house won't be cleaned to my expectations, the clothes will NEVER be completely done, the outcome is going to be what it is going to be.
We, right now, just want to be present in every moment and practice giving ourselves grace before we become overwhelmed with the list.
With that said....we were NEVER prepared for the amazing support we have received this far! It is so hard for me, more than Patrick, to be vulnerable; we have all been hurt, right? But we did it and THANK YOU!
Patrick and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts and feel the love and kindness you have shown. It has been very hard to hold back the tears with your kind words and support.
We hope and pray that you feel our gratitude for thinking about us and our journey and hope to give each and every one of you a hug (hopefully I dont cry) when we see you!
Thank You!💐
