Support Surgical Costs

Hello friends:

It is so hard to know where to begin our story. The beginning seems so long ago yet in the same breath just yesterday. What is time anyway? So let me give you the abridged version. I went to the doctor last April for an oral abnormality; after the removal of this growth the pathology reports came back that the margins had not been cleared. Realizing I needed to see an experienced doctor in this field. I then began my journey with VCU medical center. My first excision at VCU was August and the most recent being, on our oldest daughters birthday January 31. I shared my thoughts and concerns about the rapid return and how many times this could return only to be told "it was only a matter of time" to be cancer, so we stayed the course. It was only weeks after each excision that the abnormality returned. January's excision was no different.

In my follow up of January's excision the head of the department was in rotation to see me. What a God send! He was understanding, compassionate, and validating! He explained that he felt I needed to be in the Head and Neck Department. He immediately had his assistant walk us to that department to make an appt as soon as they could get me in. Patrick being Patrick was like "we are here; can she get in today?" The admin said "no" but took the request to the doctor himself who....said yes and got me right in; another one of God's timing. After looking at my excision reports and doctor notes he decided that I needed to be in the Oncology dept.

So our new and amazing doctor has recommended another surgery in hopes of eradicating all of the abnormal cells. We do not have insurance and haven't since 2021. We simply cannot afford it. We have applied and been accepted for financial aid which is so wonderful, however, it will not go back to where we started with VCU in August of 2024 and we will be responsible for a percentage of everything. At this point we are responsible for over $32,000.

We will have follow ups every 3 months and physical therapy for swallowing and speech. It is my doctors goal to prevent oral disability at this point.

We really kept what we were going through very close. However, since telling people, this week; we have been humbled by the love, compassion and understanding we have received. We know God has a will for our life and that is what our prayer has been; His will be done!

Our farm will remain open and we will continue to do our very best for our customers and community.

We have been asked how people can help. Well, as I type this we are hoping for prayer! If you chose to donate to us please know that it will go directly to the hospital expenses. I will not likely be comfortable speaking for a little bit so if you wish to send a letter or card my writing skills will be put to good use, lol.

We are so appreciative for you!