Roof for Proverbs Christian Fellowship Church

Dear friends,

We are seeking funding help for Proverbs Christian Fellowship Church in North Minneapolis for help in repairing a roof, fixing water damage on the interior, and upgrading their kitchen for use in serving meals to their neighbors in need.

As many of you know, several people from Gracepoint Church in New Brighton partnered with Proverbs Christian Fellowship Church in North Minneapolis to organize a series of Prayer Walks in the highest crime area in North Minneapolis. We had 45 people from both churches praying for God to protect this neighborhood and draw the people there to Christ. We were encouraged and thankful to hear recently that the crime in this area has significantly decreased! Praise the Lord! Here is a nice 4 minute segment put together by WCCO Channel 4:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zm534R0WuMc&t=23s

We are reaching out to you today to ask for your support in repairing a section of the roof at the beautiful Proverbs Church. They have been a beacon of hope and faith in this community for many years, providing a safe and welcoming space for worship and fellowship. A light shining in the darkness pointing the way to the saving grace of Jesus Christ. However, they are now facing a significant challenge with a portion of their roof that threatens the integrity of their building.

In one area, the ceiling tiles and sheet rock are coming loose above the entry way 25 feet above. There is a real danger that some of this could dislodge and drop on unsuspecting attendees. The custodians are doing all they can to manage the leaking water with buckets set up all around this section of the church.

We were able to connect with the Kingdom Builders Roofing Company and they have given a generously discounted quote to repair this flat-roof section of the church, coming in at $12,000. In addition, the interior damage will also need to be repaired (see pictures below), and their kitchen also needs updating so they can serve meals to their neighbors in need. We are asking for a goal of $23,000 to cover these costs.

Due to the challenges this community faces, Proverbs church has limited resources to address this issue, and the pastors have been working tirelessly without taking a salary to keep their ministry going. We urgently need your help to raise the funds and ensure that this church remains a safe and comfortable space for all who seek solace and spiritual guidance.

Your donation, of any size, will make a huge difference in our efforts to maintain Proverbs Christian Fellowship church and continue serving this community. Thank you for considering our request, and may God bless you for your kindness and generosity.



