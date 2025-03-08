Paul Davis's Unveiling Ceremony & Headstone

IN LOVING MEMORY OF PAUL DAVIS (April 14, 1962 to February 12, 2025) - Kingston, NY

Created by Paul's Cousin Lisa Michelle (Goldstein) Lubranicki & Family

It is with deep sorrow that we convey the passing of Paul Davis, the beloved son of Lois Levine-Elman and the late Stanley Davis and stepson of Betty Levine-Davis. He will be greatly missed.



Paul was a special, kind-hearted, and loving soul who deserves the honor of a traditional Jewish burial. We have already laid him to rest along with his father Stanley and would like to fulfill the mitzvah of marking the spot with a stone for his unveiling, which will be announced as soon as we finalize a date.

To that end, we are asking family and friends to consider making a contribution. Any amount would be helpful and greatly appreciated. The funds will go towards Paul's headstone, its inscription, to officiate the unveiling, and other related expenses.



Above is a link to Paul’s obituary and, with gratitude to his stepbrother Phillip Levine, who created a video of his funeral, a Dropbox link to it below. Please share this with family and friends who might not know of Paul's passing, would like to just share a memory or prayer, or who would like to contribute to this fundraiser too.

Click here for the video of Paul's funeral services.