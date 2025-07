OZELLO 4TH of July festivities

Our family that comprises 2 disabled vets, a lupus patient and a host of ailments that comes with being too old or too young in today's world, loves designing pyromusicals and other firework activities including construction and design of products. We are certified for everything we do and bigger would be silly. However, it's an expensive hobby and after years of being asked to do do so by some, we decided to ask for help with the bill.