Assistance with Final Expenses for Billy Overton

Goal:

 USD $1,800

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Kimberly Overton

Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Overton

Thank you to all of you who have reached out. Billy was given a grim diagnosis in early May of Stage 4 lung cancer that had spread to his throat, abdomen, liver, bone, and brain. There was little that could be done to improve his situation, so he opted for hospice care. Despite the tragic events that occurred last year, I agreed to allow Billy back into my home so that he could be as comfortable as possible in his final days. 

I understand fully that I am not legally responsible to take on these expenses, but in order to ensure that Billy's final wishes are honored,  I have agreed to take this on. 

The cost of cremation services will be approximately $1,800

If you feel led to make a small contribution in memory of Billy to assist with these final expenses, it would be greatly appreciated. 

Thank you and God bless you all for your kindness during an extremely difficult season.  🙏🏼💖

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services. 



Recent Donations
Show:
James Skistimas
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

May he sit at the right hand of God.

Erica Harrison
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Chelie
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Prayers for comfort and blessings🙏🏻

Kristen Meghan
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Mark Lucas
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Billy was blessed to have you in his final days and you're still helping him after he is gone. I continue to be impressed with what you're doing every day to help those close to you and people in general. You're a remarkable woman.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Sheri Cooney
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Jill M
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Nanelle Taylor
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

You are so gracious to take care of this. Bless you.❤️

