Tony's Outreach Vehicle in the Philippines

My family and I would like to help our friend, Tony and Empowering Nations Ministry raise funds for an outreach vehicle. The Goal is to raise $6000 by the end of February. We met Tony through our mutual partnership with Scriptures in Use about a year ago. God has been using Tony and his Ministry on the front lines, taking the Gospel to the unreached, in the Philippines. Please join all of us in prayer and financially to meet this Need!

Empowering Nations Ministry

Vision: Converting the mission field to a mission FORCE with Oral Bible in their language.

Mission:

1. By providing a reproducing contextualized training on Church planting, Discipleship and Raising leaders

2. A continues mentoring both ministry skills and Biblical Theology

3. Translation of Bible in Oral form

This effort is a local believers centered focus because by their major involvement in the redeemptive agenda of God for their peopel is the key factor to assure the sustainability of the work even the absences of the missionaries.

Present Work

1. Ministering to 120 families in 3 villages through sponsoring students in their academic pursuits

2. Mentoring native muslim believers of Christ on facilitating a house fellowship, discipleship and how to raise leaders that could raise to the forth generations leaders

3. Translating the Old Testamen into an Oral Bible in Kalibugan and in Tausug language.

Weekly Activiy:

1. Tutorial to 120 students from primary grades to college to 3 villages.

2. House Visitation with an intention to share the Salvation.

3. Mentoring on Discipleship and house church

4. Bible Translation from Monday to Thursday. 14 translators working everyday from 8am to 5pm.

Need:

I am seeing the initial fruits in converting the mission field into a mission force through the numbers of local volounteer workers carrying different work. The villages are geographically so distance from each other( 10-15 kilometers) and two of the villages are in remote costal area and other village is in remote mountain area.

The outreach vehicle will provide us the following:

1. We can do our weekly activity rain or shine.

2. It can give us a huge savings in terms of our expenses in transportation because during rainy days we are forced to pay 3 times of the reqular fare just to be able to do the ministry. The worst no one will bring us to the village because no one will bring us to the villages due to the dangerous road condition .

3. 20 local leaders will be serve by the vehicles plus the 4 workers.

Tony