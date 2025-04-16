Sending Mary Some Love

Dear Friends, Family, and Good Samaritans,

We come to you with heavy yet hopeful hearts to rally around our beloved Mary, an extraordinary wife/mother/friend/woman with unwavering faith, who is courageously battling terminal cancer. Mary’s journey has been one of resilience, but the continued financial burden on her family is something she need not carry alone.

Mary’s cancer treatments have included alternative medicine, chemotherapy, radiation, palliative care and now hospice care. Additional costs have included co-pays, medications, frequent trips to distant medical centers, lost income, daily living expenses, and more accommodating home furnishings.

As Matthew 25:40 reminds us: “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of Mine, you did for Me.”

Mary would never ask, so we are asking for her.

She has been a light to so many—a friend, a neighbor, a colleague, a sister in faith. Now, it’s our turn to carry her burdens, as Galatians 6:2 urges: “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”

Our support, no matter the size, be it in prayers or giving, will lift Mary’s spirit.

Let’s come together to show Mary she’s not alone. As Luke 6:38 promises, “Give, and it will be given to you - a good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over.”

Thank you for being Mary’s community in this sacred season of her life.

With much gratitude,

Mary’s Prayer Warriors

P.S. If you prefer to give off-line, you may contact Anna at +1-607-352-8747.