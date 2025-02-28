Campaign Image

Supporting our Girl Angie

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Holly Ridinger

Campaign funds will be received by Holly Ridinger

Dear Friends and Family,

Our beloved Angie Pfaff is currently facing a challenging medical journey, and we’re reaching out for your support. Our girl, Angie, has recently been hospitalized with several medical issues which require ongoing treatment. As you can imagine, this has brought both emotional and financial strain on her and her loved ones.

We are asking for your help to ease the burden of daily expenses during this difficult time. Any contribution, big or small, will make a significant difference in her recovery and provide much-needed relief. Your support will not only help cover expenses but also offer encouragement and hope to the Pfaff's as they fight through this challenging time.

Please consider praying for Angie, donating, and sharing this campaign with others who may be able to help. Together, we can make sure Angie gets the care and support she needs.

Thank you for your prayers, kindness, love, and generosity.
Kris Jones & Holly Ridinger

Other ways to donate
Venmo  @hollyridinger  (last four 3372)
CashApp  $hollyridinger1
Recent Donations
Show:
Randy and Kim
$ 200.00 USD
34 minutes ago

God is faithful! He’ll provide!

