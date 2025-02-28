Supporting our Girl Angie





Our beloved Angie Pfaff is currently facing a challenging medical journey, and we’re reaching out for your support. Our girl, Angie, has recently been hospitalized with several medical issues which require ongoing treatment. As you can imagine, this has brought both emotional and financial strain on her and her loved ones.





We are asking for your help to ease the burden of daily expenses during this difficult time. Any contribution, big or small, will make a significant difference in her recovery and provide much-needed relief. Your support will not only help cover expenses but also offer encouragement and hope to the Pfaff's as they fight through this challenging time.





Please consider praying for Angie, donating, and sharing this campaign with others who may be able to help. Together, we can make sure Angie gets the care and support she needs.





Thank you for your prayers, kindness, love, and generosity.

Kris Jones & Holly Ridinger





Other ways to donate

Venmo @hollyridinger (last four 3372)

CashApp $hollyridinger1

Dear Friends and Family,