Supporting Maria and Family after loss of home

Many of you know Maria Gutierrez, the Electrician who has worked with Percy/A5 Solutions for many many years. She is a woman who is knowledgeable, always works with a smile, singing or humming to herself and truly cares about everyone she meets. This past, very windy weekend, while she and her family of four kids were out, her neighbors noticed smoke coming from the back of her house and assumed she was grilling. Unfortunately, she wasn’t — her house was on fire. The intense wind helped the flames spread quickly, leaving her home a total loss. They are going through the wreckage today, but between the fire, the smoke and the water it appears they’ve lost everything.

For now, they are staying at Percy’s business location, which is a better option than a shelter but still not a long-term solution. Maria did not have homeowners insurance, leaving her in a very difficult situation. If you can spare anything, please share it with Maria. I know with God’s Grace and help from people you and me, Maria and her family will find a way through this and piece their lives back together. If you are unable to give financially, please share this to your social media, text to a friend or local church. We appreciate you either way.

Accepting Donations via GiveSendGo, ApplePay and Venmo. Text for links 239-227-6127.

God Bless You and Thank You