Osburn Kenya Trip

Pastor Darren and Shelley are headed to Kenya this week! They have a packed schedule visiting multiple churches to speak to believers and pastors. They also will be visiting and dedicating a Shelter for Widows! We are praying for them every day and trusting God for this trip to be anointed, spirit led, and impactful!





Some last minute travel costs have come up and we would like to help make this trip as smooth and stress free as possible! We know that anything can tempt us to doubt or worry and we want finances to be one thing Pastor and Shelley are not concerned with at all, especially as they leave behind a church that is in the middle of a move! Sometimes God calls us to do things that don’t seem to make sense, but it is his perfect will for us! Any amount you can give to them will be a blessing, please share and be praying with Pastor Darren and Shelley as they travel for the next two weeks!!