Seeking justice for antiWhite oppression

My story

I'm seeking donations to pay for a pro-White civil rights attorney and protection funds. The money will be used to sue members of my local court system for violating my first amendment rights with impunity in family court and to sue for custody of my youngest daughter. I will also need to hire private security.

You see I am a well known pro-White activist, organizer, leader, and author. Two years ago I left my ex-wife of 17 years, because she was brainwashing my oldest daughter into radical leftist ideology. During the court case she (my ex) easily manipulated the biased court workers and therapists into removing my parental rights due to my political beliefs, thus violating my civil rights. I had to fight for a year and a half to get only a small portion of my visitation rights back and only because I gave an entirely fully paid off house to my ex in exchange for visitation with my youngest from the marriage. Now my 9 year old daughter is in danger of being brainwashed, but I myself am not allowed to even talk about my political beliefs with her due to the divorce settlement that I was forced to sign under duress, which specifically states that fact. So I'm being prevented from steering her in the right direction and away from leftist ideology. Luckily she is smart and is already seeing the lies on her own.

My name is Aaron Barrett Chapman AKA Father Orion Starfire. I've written three books on pro-White topics and run a substantial international organization that spreads our message. I've been subjected to years of harassment, ridicule, online smear campaigns, threats, doxxing, and even swatting, etc. for my beliefs and have never asked for anything. In fact everything I've accomplished has been on a very small budget. But now I'm asking for help because I want to save my little girl and teach the corrupt system a lesson.

Some of you will think that I'm trying to piggyback off of the Shiloh case and I readily admit I am! I and my associates have supported her's and less known cases like her's for years. That being said, in no way do I think I'm more or less deserving than her, we both want to protect our children. I support the movement that has sprouted to help her and her family. It's long overdue for White people to contribute to those of us on the front lines of this culture war.