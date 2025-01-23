Rebuild Orillia’s Historic Arts Hub & Businesses

On the morning of Tuesday January 21 2025 downtown Orillia experienced a devastating fire that destroyed the beautiful, well known historic building at the corner of Peter and Mississaga streets. Built in 1895, this cherished arts hub was home to several small businesses and artists, many of whom are now facing significant financial hardship, as they were uninsured.

The fire not only impacted these businesses but also caused the loss of a beloved community landmark that embodied Orillia’s creative and entrepreneurial spirit.

Thank you to the firefighters, police and local businesses who donated food and drinks and lent their space as a refuge. Thank you as well to the Salvation Army Orillia’s Emergency Disaster Services team for responding promptly to provide nourishment and support. Thank you to the City of Orillia, the city workers, Mayor and Councillors for their support in helping to make downtown safe and to get it up and running again.

Our thoughts are with the small business owners and tenants that have been affected by the fire.

We thank the community for your words of support and we mourn the loss of this great historic building that has been a central fixture of downtown for the past 130 years .

With your help, we aim to:

1. Support Affected Uninsured Tenants and Businesses: Provide immediate financial relief based on the extent of their losses, including income, materials, and other expenses until they get established again.

2. If there is any money left over it will be used to create a Rebuild Fund: Ensure we can rebuild this historic building to its former glory, making it a functional, affordable, and inspiring space for future tenants and the arts. This fund will support the rebuilding costs, allowing us to collectively restore the space they called home. The new building will incorporate affordable rental units for budding entrepreneurs and artists.

Why This Campaign Matters:

This isn’t just about rebuilding a structure; it’s about preserving a piece of Orillia’s history and supporting the small businesses that form the backbone of our community. Together, we can rebuild not just a building, but the dreams, livelihoods, and creative spirit it represented.

How You Can Help:

• Donate to this campaign. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference.

• Share this page with your network to spread the word.

• Partner with us if your organization can provide additional funding or resources.

Thank you for standing with us during this challenging time. Let’s bring Orillia’s arts hub back to life together!

Donate Now and Help Rebuild Our Community



