3rd Annual Oreo Express Christmas Toy Drive

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Fulfer
Thank you for your generous donation to the 3rd Annual Oreo Express Christmas Drive! Your support will bring joy to less fortunate children in our community by helping to provide them with gifts this Christmas. Thanks to your kindness, this marks the third consecutive year that your contributions have made a significant difference in the lives of these children who might otherwise go without. We truly appreciate your generosity!
Oreo Express
Toys for kids
Here’s $10.00 more for the kids from Jan Garner and myself.
Thank you Josh for blessing the children! Merry Christmas!!
Toys for kids!
Hi Josh! Thanks for all you do. Hope you and your family have a very blessed Thanksgiving. -GEOSCI
Thank you for doing this for the kids!
For the kids!
Love what you are doing for the kids.
Merry Christmas 🎄🎁
Here’s a little something to help the kiddo’s!
Thanks for helping the children
I can afford to help a little
Hopes this helps a little bit.
Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 the joy of giving to the kids God bless you
Thank you Josh for all you do. Merry Christmas for the kiddos🎄🥰
You are the best! Toy Drive.
