Campaign Image

3rd Annual Oreo Express Christmas Toy Drive

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Joshua Fulfer

Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Fulfer

3rd Annual Oreo Express Christmas Toy Drive

Thank you for your generous donation to the 3rd Annual Oreo Express Christmas Drive! Your support will bring joy to less fortunate children in our community by helping to provide them with gifts this Christmas. Thanks to your kindness, this marks the third consecutive year that your contributions have made a significant difference in the lives of these children who might otherwise go without. We truly appreciate your generosity!

Oreo Express

Recent Donations
Show:
Karen N
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Toys for kids

Microtaz
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Nola
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Here’s $10.00 more for the kids from Jan Garner and myself.

Fairness2020
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Karen P
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Leslie
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you Josh for blessing the children! Merry Christmas!!

Karen N
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Toys for kids!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Josh! Thanks for all you do. Hope you and your family have a very blessed Thanksgiving. -GEOSCI

RedRover
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for doing this for the kids!

Karen
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

For the kids!

Diana Birchmeier
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Love what you are doing for the kids.

oldunclebill24
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas 🎄🎁

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Nola
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Here’s a little something to help the kiddo’s!

Sancia
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for helping the children

Trump Won
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I can afford to help a little

Jan Garner
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hopes this helps a little bit.

Matt n jlynn
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 the joy of giving to the kids God bless you

Rene O
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you Josh for all you do. Merry Christmas for the kiddos🎄🥰

Bee Bee
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You are the best! Toy Drive.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo