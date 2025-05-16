One Family Fighting ALS

In October 2023, our world changed when my husband, Richard, was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This cruel and aggressive disease has no cure and slowly takes away the ability to walk, speak, eat, and eventually breathe.

By February 2024, Richard had to stop working as the progression of his symptoms made it impossible to continue. He has always been our family’s rock- hardworking, selfless, and the kind of dad who showed up with everything he had. Now, I’m doing everything I can to show up for him in return.

As his full-time caregiver and a homeschooling mom to our three kids, I’m doing my best to juggle the emotional, physical, and financial weight of this journey. I continue to run my photography business, but as his needs increase and medical costs pile up, it’s simply not enough.

We are raising funds to help cover:

Medical equipment and accessibility needs

In-home care and therapies not covered by insurance

Home modifications

Daily living expenses as we adjust to life with one income

Transportation to and from appointments

And most of all, creating meaningful memories while we still have time

ALS doesn’t just affect the person diagnosed, it impacts the entire family. We’re learning to navigate this reality day by day, and while we have our faith and community, we also need tangible support.

If you feel led to give, pray, or share, please know how deeply grateful we are. Your generosity is not just a donation, it’s a lifeline of hope for our family during the hardest chapter of our lives.

Thank you for standing with us.

With love,

Celena & the Anderson Family