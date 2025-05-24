Christian Computer Center Youth Development

Youth in Pakistan, needs education! would you help?

We have plan for 2023 to raise $8,600.00 and start Christian Computer Center for Christian youth, below is all the information about the project, after ready if God leads you to become our partner in mission, please feel free to write at info@onevisionsociety.org your support means a lot and would you great help for christian youth empowerment.

Christian Computer Center

Information Technology for Deserving Students

Vision:

To establish professionalize and passionate and hopeful Christians.

Why do we plan it?

Where the One Vision Society is based is a very big community of Christians, near about 3,000 families in this area, there is a numerous Christian children whose are getting secular education from different government and private schools, but as it is the age of computers, in every business field of life, there is a big use of computer. So when students complete their education and apply for their jobs in different companies, Aha! They don’t get hired, because they don’t have computer skills, even that they are well educated.

Digital illiteracy is the main reason behind they don’t be hired on jobs by companies. They want to get computer skills but unfortunately they cannot get them, because there is no computer centre in this area. There are many computer training institutes in our city but all are far away from us and according to their financial condition it’s hard to them to bear high expenses and to go there for training. Being a “JOBLESS”, they are still under the line of poverty. As there are 95% children in our community belong to brick kilns and poor families, some of them lost their father or mother or both of them.

Our Christian community is requesting to us to establish a computer training centre to empower their children to make them able to meet requirements of business companies. So we need to bring them above the line of poverty, that’s why we are thinking to take a step and to establish free computer training centre. We are well acknowledge about the things required for an institute and had completed all documentations but because of limited sources we are unable to get started at the moment. In the beginning we need a lot of things to start this free computer training institute. We need your love and prayers.

Computer literacy is the knowledge and ability to use computers and technology efficiency. Employers want their workers to have basic computer skills because their company becomes ever more dependent on computers. Many employers try to use computers to help run their company faster and cheaper.

Courses & Software:

Basics: (Windows installation, Control Panel, Email and Internet) DCS : (MS Office, In-Page) Computer Hardware: (Practical Work, troubleshooting and Networking) Graphics Designing: (Adobe Photoshop, CorelDraw and Corel Photo) Video Editing : (Adobe Premier Pro and Adobe Effects) Website development : (Word press Joomla ,Magenta, Hosting, Domain Management Tools)

What have we need?

No

Needs

Details

Model

Quantity

Price

1

Computers

CPU, LCD, Accessories(key board, power & VGA Cables)

CPU960, 24inch LCD

20 Set

$3000

2

Furniture

Chairs, Computer Tables Installation , Wiring, Master Chair & Table

Wood Hardware

40 Set

$1500

3

Projector

1. Projector, 2. Screen for projector

Sonic PJD 5153

One

$400

4

Lab room

We have 10 Marla Building and Need one big lab room (30×15), one Door, Windows, Sealing, Floor

30×15 Computer Lab

One room

$2,000

5

Software

Adobe Photoshop, CorelDraw

Adobe & Corel

Two

$600

6

Fans

We need exhaust and ceiling fans

Royal

Four

$100

6

UPS

Need generator incase electricity would off

Jd-7000

diesels

0ne

$1000

Total

$8,600

After this one time donation we just need 400$ monthly to run this free computer training institute smoothly.

No

Needs

Quantity

Amount

1

Teachers Salary

2 x 100 USD

$200

2

Electricity & Internet Bill

Monthly

$150

3

Lab Maintenance

Monthly

$50

Total

Monthly

$400

Impact:

There is a big impact of computer training on our community especially on youth because when they will get computer education with their secular studies, it will be very helpful to meet requirements business companies. Information Technology skills will help them to improve their life by earning handsome amount every month. They will be get above the line of poverty.