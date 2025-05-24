Christian Computer Center Youth Development

Goal:
USD $9,000
Raised:
USD $160
Campaign funds will be received by Carlos Flores
We have plan for 2023 to raise $8,600.00 and start Christian Computer Center for Christian youth, below is all the information about the project, after ready if God leads you to become our partner in mission, please feel free to write at info@onevisionsociety.org your support means a lot and would you great help for christian youth empowerment.
Christian Computer Center
Information Technology for Deserving Students
Vision:
To establish professionalize and passionate and hopeful Christians.
Why do we plan it?
Where the One Vision Society is based is a very big community of Christians, near about 3,000 families in this area, there is a numerous Christian children whose are getting secular education from different government and private schools, but as it is the age of computers, in every business field of life, there is a big use of computer. So when students complete their education and apply for their jobs in different companies, Aha! They don’t get hired, because they don’t have computer skills, even that they are well educated.
Digital illiteracy is the main reason behind they don’t be hired on jobs by companies. They want to get computer skills but unfortunately they cannot get them, because there is no computer centre in this area. There are many computer training institutes in our city but all are far away from us and according to their financial condition it’s hard to them to bear high expenses and to go there for training. Being a “JOBLESS”, they are still under the line of poverty. As there are 95% children in our community belong to brick kilns and poor families, some of them lost their father or mother or both of them.
Our Christian community is requesting to us to establish a computer training centre to empower their children to make them able to meet requirements of business companies. So we need to bring them above the line of poverty, that’s why we are thinking to take a step and to establish free computer training centre. We are well acknowledge about the things required for an institute and had completed all documentations but because of limited sources we are unable to get started at the moment. In the beginning we need a lot of things to start this free computer training institute. We need your love and prayers.
Computer literacy is the knowledge and ability to use computers and technology efficiency. Employers want their workers to have basic computer skills because their company becomes ever more dependent on computers. Many employers try to use computers to help run their company faster and cheaper.
Courses & Software:
What have we need?
No
Needs
Details
Model
Quantity
Price
1
Computers
CPU, LCD, Accessories(key board, power & VGA Cables)
CPU960, 24inch LCD
20 Set
$3000
2
Furniture
Chairs, Computer Tables Installation , Wiring, Master Chair & Table
Wood Hardware
40 Set
$1500
3
Projector
1. Projector, 2. Screen for projector
Sonic PJD 5153
One
$400
4
Lab room
We have 10 Marla Building and Need one big lab room (30×15), one Door, Windows, Sealing, Floor
30×15 Computer Lab
One room
$2,000
5
Software
Adobe Photoshop, CorelDraw
Adobe & Corel
Two
$600
6
Fans
We need exhaust and ceiling fans
Royal
Four
$100
6
UPS
Need generator incase electricity would off
Jd-7000
diesels
0ne
$1000
Total
$8,600
After this one time donation we just need 400$ monthly to run this free computer training institute smoothly.
No
Needs
Quantity
Amount
1
Teachers Salary
2 x 100 USD
$200
2
Electricity & Internet Bill
Monthly
$150
3
Lab Maintenance
Monthly
$50
Total
Monthly
$400
Impact:
There is a big impact of computer training on our community especially on youth because when they will get computer education with their secular studies, it will be very helpful to meet requirements business companies. Information Technology skills will help them to improve their life by earning handsome amount every month. They will be get above the line of poverty.
May God grant you mercy and His grace be upon you. My love and thanks be to you in our Lord Christ Jesus. - Luke
