OneLife Support for Zachary Peterson

We are so incredibly proud of our son Zachary who has made the decision to follow in his older brother’s footsteps and attend OneLife Discipleship/Gap Year Program this fall. He was accepted into this amazing program and could use your help. Please read his support letter and prayerfully consider partnering with us as we help Zach make this life changing opportunity possible. This will be the best graduation gift he can receive and your support, however big or small, would be so greatly appreciated. If we can offset the cost even just a fraction we would be truly grateful. Thank you all so much!





Dear Friends and Family,

With plenty of praying and God’s direction, I recently decided to attend OneLife’s Discipleship program this fall. OneLife is a 9-month Christian Gap Year Program based out of Lancaster, Pennsylvania which began 12 years ago and currently has 5 campus locations! I will be attending the Pleasant View location in Manheim, PA.

OneLife equips students to grow in Christian character, to consider their calling, and to develop wisdom, not just through the classroom experience, but also through real life hands-on experiences, building lifelong relationships, and serving others. In addition to inviting some of the best professors and speakers around, the program emphasizes experiential learning through both international and domestic travel, which is built into the program. While completing service hours within my community and traveling, I will also be working towards college credits through Cairn University.

I would like to give you the opportunity to participate personally in this pivotal time of my life if you are so lead. There are several ways you can help out:

First, a big way that you can partner with me is to help with some of the program cost. OneLife has been so kind as to let students raise support to help make the cost of the program more affordable. The program cost is $24,500 before any other scholarships or financial aid. I have already received $4,000 in merit scholarships and grants, so I am hoping you can help me tackle some of the rest of the $20,500 through this GiveSendGo campaign.

Or…

If you are willing to make a one-time non-tax-deductible donation toward my time at OneLife, please kindly make checks payable to “OneLife Institute,” and write “Zachary Peterson” in the memo line. The mailing address is: OneLife Institute 544 N. Penryn Rd. Manheim, PA 17545

You can also give online by going to https://donorbox.org/donate-to-onelife and select “Student Support” then put my name in the comment section. Please note that any donations towards my support directly to OneLife can only be made until August 1st, 2025.

Second, and most importantly, please pray for me; for godly wisdom, strength, protection and guidance as I continue to navigate this significant season of my life! If you’d like to keep up with what the class and I are doing throughout the year, you can receive periodic updates from OneLife by going to their website (onelifepath.org) or following us (Onelife Gap Year) on social media!

I trust that being a part of the OneLife class of 2025-2026 will have a deep and positive impact on my life and I would truly appreciate you sharing this campaign with anyone else you think would want to be a part of my journey in this way. Thank you in advance for your support. Please reach out to me if you have any questions.

With Gratitude,

Zachary



