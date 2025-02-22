South Africa Missions

Join Us in Taking International Territory for the Kingdom!

We are beyond grateful and in awe that God has called us to take international territory and minister in South Africa! Through Wright International Ministries, we have been given the incredible opportunity to serve, pray, minister, and impact lives on this missions trip.

We’ve covered the majority of our trip expenses, but there are a few key necessities we still need to secure before we go being a resources. That’s why we are inviting you to partner with us in this Kingdom assignment.

Every seed sown, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. Your support enables us to carry out this mission effectively, and we pray that you are blessed for your generosity in sowing into good ground.

Thank you in advance for your prayers, generosity, and belief in what God is doing through us!