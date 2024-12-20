Save Our Old Friends Radio Station

Old Friends Radio originated in 2016 in Dyersville, Iowa, the labor of love of the husband and wife team of Chris and Molly. Sadly, Chris lost Molly a few months back after a long health battle in which she fought so courageously. However, Chris is bravely soldiering on to keep his wife’s dream of this beautiful radio station alive.

Old Friends radio is dedicated to the promotion and preservation of vintage jazz music from 1918-1968. Our website is www.OldFriendsRadio.org. We are a Listener Supported non-profit public charity and we offer Free Streaming Classic Vintage Jazz Internet Radio.

Our focus is Classic Vintage Bebop, Blues, Big Band, Jazz & Swing and we broadcast 24/7/365 days a year—100% free!



We need to raise $2,200.00 to pay increased music royalties that have been levied on the station for 2025. Please try out our station at www.OldFriendsRadio.org to get a live demonstration of what your generosity could support. Please help us grow our audience and keep Molly and Chris’s dream alive!

Thank you so very much for your consideration and may God Bless you all during this beautiful Christmas season.