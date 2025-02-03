Support the Ohio Valley Folk Society Polish Dance

The Ohio Valley Folk Society is an organization that seeks to promote and preserve traditional culture and values through the performance of Folk Dance and Music. The Society is managed by two local young adults, Zac Gordon and Jariel Henthorn.

Currently, Zac and Jariel are leading and instructing a large folk dance group called the “Sycamore Folk Dancers” at the Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville, Ohio. Members of this group range in age from seven to twenty-two. The group has performed at various local events, including: First Fridays, Valley's Got Talent, and Oglebayfest. The Sycamore Folk Dancers have become proficient in dances from Germany, Austria, Hungary, and various Celtic nations.

The group’s newest endeavor is Polish folk dance and music. The Ohio Valley has strong cultural ties to Poland, due to the arrival of many Polish immigrants in the 19th and 20th centuries. These immigrants settled here, had families of their own, and found a home in the Ohio Valley. They also retained traditions from their motherland: their faith, delicious food, and polka dancing, just to name a few. Many people in this area can claim Polish heritage, which is why we believe that this project will strongly resonate with locals. We plan to have performances in the spring. There will be a show in Steubenville, Ohio and we are hoping to have one in Wheeling, West Virginia as well.

Traditional Polish costumes are beautiful and iconic. It is our goal to acquire traditional costumes for each member of our group. If we can acquire the costumes, we will be able to use them for years to come. It will also give us the option of performing at more cultural events throughout the area.

This is no easy feat, however. Our group contains around fifty people, and authentic costumes are expensive. We are calling on the community for help. We are in need of sponsors for our group.

Programs like this are rare to find these days, especially in our area. It provides a unique and priceless experience for our local youth. Are you willing to partner with us and help us to preserve the beautiful culture of our ancestors?

We are grateful for any contribution, big or small. Each donation makes a difference!

Thank you and God Bless You!

- Zac Gordon and Jariel Henthorn, OVFS



