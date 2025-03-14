Campaign Image

Supporting the Smith Family

Goal:

 USD $250,000

Raised:

 USD $1,885

Campaign created by Nicole Johnson

The Smith family in Northeast Ohio is in need of your help. Their oldest child, Natalie, is critically ill and hospitalized. Natalie is an intelligent, kind, and athletic young lady who is a classmate of my oldest daughter since the girls were in kindergarten. Natalie was healthy and preparing to enter college next Fall to study engineering when she took ill on March 4th, 2025. Two days later she was placed on ECMO support and fighting for her life. 10 days later, she remains in the ICU requiring ECMO, mechanical ventilation, and kidney support.

Please help us raise funds for the family to help with medical expenses and beyond. We would also appreciate your prayers for healing and recovery for Natalie and strength for her parents, younger brother, and family.

Kendra and DePaul Davis
$ 35.00 USD
1 minute ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Janelle Kao
$ 25.00 USD
5 minutes ago

Tracy Previte
$ 5.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Kathleen Valentic
$ 100.00 USD
18 minutes ago

The Tabb Family
$ 100.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Sending you all the love and prayers.

Ben Malbasa
$ 50.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 minutes ago

We are praying for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Praying for you all.

The Capers Family
$ 75.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Kelly Kries
$ 25.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Praying for her recovery and complete healing. Praying for peace for her family.

Lawrence Gordon
$ 5.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
42 minutes ago

