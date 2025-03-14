Supporting the Smith Family

The Smith family in Northeast Ohio is in need of your help. Their oldest child, Natalie, is critically ill and hospitalized. Natalie is an intelligent, kind, and athletic young lady who is a classmate of my oldest daughter since the girls were in kindergarten. Natalie was healthy and preparing to enter college next Fall to study engineering when she took ill on March 4th, 2025. Two days later she was placed on ECMO support and fighting for her life. 10 days later, she remains in the ICU requiring ECMO, mechanical ventilation, and kidney support.

Please help us raise funds for the family to help with medical expenses and beyond. We would also appreciate your prayers for healing and recovery for Natalie and strength for her parents, younger brother, and family.