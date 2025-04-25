Campaign Image

Help Give a Brave Couple a Restful Break

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Mateo Tabachnik

Campaign funds will be received by Mateo Tabachnik

Dear Community

We’re raising funds to bring Noa (25) and her husband (29) on a much-needed vacation. This couple has shown extraordinary dedication during these challenging times. Let’s help them recharge and find peace after their sacrifices. Every donation counts.

Recent Donations
Michael Yudelson
$ 1000.00 USD
11 minutes ago

