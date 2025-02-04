Vision for Ogden, Utah 2/25





God has called me to be a Missionary to America, 🇺🇸 starting in Ogden, Utah. WHAT??

That’s Right! The Lord has called me to move specifically to the Ogden Utah area. Why Ogden? Why Utah? 🤷🏻‍♂️

Because He wants me to bring The message of his Unfailing Love, Overwhelming Goodness and to Preach the Gospel of his Peace and Grace to Ogden and the surrounding areas.

“Jesus Plus Nothing” is the message that the Lord is sending me with. This message applies to everyone. The Lost, the Born Again Believer, and even the Mormon (probably stuck in religion).

Here is My Assignment:

1. Immediately engage in Street Evangelism and start a foundational Bible Study/Home Church focusing on Identity in Christ to Disciple New Believers and Anyone Else who would like to Attend.

2. Continually Engage Local Christian Church Pastors, offering FREE Evangelism Training and Activation to Empower Local Believers to Regularly share their Faith and Testimony with their “Circle of Influence” as well as Strangers in Public.

3. After the Lord has connected me with a couple of Bible Believing Churches, the plan is to start doing public Revival Meetings again with the intent of referring new believers and Re-dedications to a local body that can be trusted to properly disciple these people. My personal Bible Study/Home Church will also be an option for discipleship.

God only knows what will come from these efforts and will continue to instruct and guide me as things progress and move forward.

Please seek God‘s face and prayerfully consider playing a crucial role as a “Sender” by Financially Supporting and Partnering with the Call and Vision that God has given me for the people of Utah.

“How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him in whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a Preacher?

And how shall they Preach Except they be Sent? As it is written how beautiful are the feet of them that Preach the Gospel of Peace and bring them glad tidings of good things. Romans 10:14-15 KJV





Jay Darrin Samuel

Executive Director

Christ’s Kingdom Initiative