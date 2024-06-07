Interchange Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $2,550
Campaign funds will be received by Rachel ODell
This year I have the opportunity to take both Lydia and Daisy to “Interchange” in London with Tabernacle Baptist Church. At Interchange, the church brings together all the missionaries she has sent out to serve around the world. The team from TBC gets to serve the missionaries and their children, refreshing their spirits as they prepare to go back to the field and make disciples of Jesus! Please help us as the cost of this trip is $1800 per person and there are 3 of us going.
We love you all, and we are praying you all have a wonderful time of ministering to others in the name of Jesus!
Praying for you as you go!
We are delighted to share in your mission trip. We will pray as you go! Doug and Margie
Thankful for y’all!
We will check back in!
Lydia & Daisy, I hope you reach your goal and can go on the mission trip! Love and prayers, wish I could go along! Stay safe!!
So proud of y'all & Love y'all! Go Make Disciples!
We love you!
Praying for your missions trip! All glory to God!
yes
