Interchange Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $5,500

Raised:

 USD $2,550

Campaign created by Rachel ODell

Campaign funds will be received by Rachel ODell

Interchange Mission Trip

This year I have the opportunity to take both Lydia and Daisy to “Interchange” in London with Tabernacle Baptist Church. At Interchange, the church brings together all the missionaries she has sent out to serve around the world. The team from TBC gets to serve the missionaries and their children, refreshing their spirits as they prepare to go back to the field and make disciples of Jesus! Please help us as the cost of this trip is $1800 per person and there are 3 of us going.

Odell Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you all, and we are praying you all have a wonderful time of ministering to others in the name of Jesus!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you as you go!

Donny and Diane Odell
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Meredith Couey
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We are delighted to share in your mission trip. We will pray as you go! Doug and Margie

Anonymous Giver
$ 750.00 USD
4 months ago

Patrick and Erica Choi
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Thankful for y’all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

We will check back in!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Lydia & Daisy, I hope you reach your goal and can go on the mission trip! Love and prayers, wish I could go along! Stay safe!!

Erik Bomboy
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

So proud of y'all & Love y'all! Go Make Disciples!

Interchange
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

We love you!

Jeremy Prather
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for your missions trip! All glory to God!

Carol Speight
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

yes

Jenny Wilburn
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

