Help Dominic buy land in Ozarkia

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Dominic DiGiorgio
Please consider helping Dominic and his family find and buy land in Ozarkia so they can eventually relocate.
With their current situation in Florida becoming more and more multicultural and dangerous Dominic and his white christian family are going to look at property and houses in a much more stable environment in the Midwest.
Raising a family in 2025 is tough enough with inflation and everything else any help you can offer us is greatly appreciated.
Good luck on your endeavor bud. Wave them flags high.
