Bible Village for Oral Translation in Asia

The Great Commission says, "Go, make disciples..." but can we make disciples of people who do not yet have access to Scripture for themselves? Only a small fraction of the world's population currently has access to the full Bible.

Our translators, between 5 languages, have completed the translation of 189 books of the Bible--averaging 37 books of the Bible per team in just the past 8 months--in languages that never before had access to Scripture! We are ready to take on new languages, but are quickly running out of space. It is now time to expand.

This land will allow for an additional 300 language teams (3 translators per team) to come translate the Bible with us, while receiving discipleship in our community.