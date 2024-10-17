Campaign Image

OCCToPoland

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Roxanne Robinson

Campaign funds will be received by Roxanne Robinson

OCCToPoland

I am a college student at Ozark Christian College. I barely have any money, and I am struggling to get through the school year. The Lord placed it on my heart to travel abroad and missioning the Gospel. However, with missioning comes a lot of financial struggles in which I cannot do on my own. May the Lord provide and if it his will be done I will travel for the Lord.

Recent Donations
Show:
Karen Andrews
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May Yehovah bless you and may this gift multiply!! Love you, Karen and Joe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Be safe

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo