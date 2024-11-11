Raised:
USD $135
Campaign funds will be received by Hope Mellinger
Help us pack 500 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child! Your donation will go towards providing toys, clothes, & supplies for children in Ecuador. In December, a team of Wheaton students will work with Samaritan's Purse to personally deliver the shoeboxes in Ecuador.
A donation of $10 is suggested.
- Hope, Lexi, Herwel and Ryan
