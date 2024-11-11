Campaign Image

Operation Christmas Child!

 USD $135

Operation Christmas Child!

Help us pack 500 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child! Your donation will go towards providing toys, clothes, & supplies for children in Ecuador. In December, a team of Wheaton students will work with Samaritan's Purse to personally deliver the shoeboxes in Ecuador.

A donation of $10 is suggested.

- Hope, Lexi, Herwel and Ryan

