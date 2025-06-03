Assisting Officer Nystrom's Family

In Memory of Officer Drew Nystrom – Support for His Family

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Officer Drew Nystrom, who courageously battled cancer with strength, dignity, and quiet resilience. Drew served the Tempe community with honor and heart, earning the deep respect of his fellow officers and the love of those who had the privilege to know him. His loss is felt not only within the Tempe Police Department, but throughout the entire community he so faithfully protected.

As we mourn the passing of our friend and colleague, we now turn to the community he helped keep safe. We are asking for your support in assisting Drew’s family with funeral and end-of-life expenses during this incredibly difficult time. This is an opportunity for all of us—those who served beside Drew, those who were impacted by his kindness, and those who simply wish to give back—to honor his legacy and ease the burden on his loved ones.

Drew’s dedication and selflessness were evident in every shift, every call, and every interaction. His legacy lives on in the stories we share and the memories we hold. By donating, you help carry forward that legacy and remind his family that they are not alone—they are surrounded by the same compassion and support that Drew gave so freely to others.

To read more about Drew’s story and the impact he had, please visit: AZFamily Tribute to Officer Nystrom

Thank you for standing with the Nystrom family, and for helping us honor a life of service, courage, and love.



