Nurse Dreams and Family Goals

Hi there! My name is Domonique and I'm a single mom of four, determined to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse. I've always been passionate about helping others, and I believe that nursing is the perfect career for me to make a positive impact on my community. However, my journey to achieving this dream has been quite challenging, as I had to put my studies on hold to focus on raising my children. Now, I'm ready to go back to school and finish what I started, but I need your help!

As a mother of four, I've learned the importance of perseverance and determination. I want my children to see that with hard work and dedication, they can achieve their dreams, just like I am. My youngest daughter, in particular, . I want to show her that if she believes in herself and works hard, she can achieve anything she sets her mind to.

By supporting my campaign, you'll be helping me to cover the costs of my nursing program, including tuition, textbooks, and living expenses. Your contribution will not only help me achieve my dream but also inspire my children to reach for theirs. Together, we can make a difference in our community and show our children the power of perseverance and determination.

Thank you for taking the time to read my campaign, and I hope you'll consider supporting me on this journey. Every donation, no matter how big or small, brings me one step closer to achieving my dream. Let's make a difference together!