Supporting the Nuckols Family

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $6,775
Campaign funds will be received by Britton Nuckols
I am a stay-at-home mom and have been homeschooling them for the last 9 years. My oldest is about to graduate in the upcoming year, and the others are 12 and 13. We found out in October that my husband has been unfaithful and has some legal matters to take care of. I am in desperate need of some seed money to help me and my children make a clean start on a new life. We covet your prayers as we navigate this tough time.
Praying for you and your children!
Dios les bendiga.
Hugs and prayers for provision, peace, and joy.
Sending love and prayers!
Love you and your sweet kids!!!
Love you guys!
Love you guys, always!
Praying…
Praying for you all!
