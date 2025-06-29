Campaign Image

Supporting the Nuckols Family

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $6,775

Campaign created by Britton Nuckols

Campaign funds will be received by Britton Nuckols

I am a stay-at-home mom and have been homeschooling them for the last 9 years. My oldest is about to graduate in the upcoming year, and the others are 12 and 13. We found out in October that my husband has been unfaithful and has some legal matters to take care of. I am in desperate need of some seed money to help me and my children make a clean start on a new life. We covet your prayers as we navigate this tough time.

Sara Mitchell
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for you and your children!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Dios les bendiga.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
9 days ago

April
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Hugs and prayers for provision, peace, and joy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
9 days ago

Sending love and prayers!

Roy and Tracie Webb
$ 500.00 USD
9 days ago

Love you and your sweet kids!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Love you guys!

Jodie Osborn
$ 75.00 USD
10 days ago

Love you guys, always!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

🩷

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying…

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

