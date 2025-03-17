Norman Davis' Memorial Expenses

Raised:
USD $100
Many of you know that my cousin, Norman Davis passed away. Norman did not have life insurance. His sister, Barbara took care of him in her home until he passed away. Barbara is raising several children and cannot afford the added expense of his cremation and memorial. If anyone would like to help with this expense, it would be greatly appreciated.
