Missions with YWAM Nashville! To Europe

Hello! My name is Nolan Wolfe, and I'm a staff member with Youth With a Mission Nashville! At YWAM we teach and disciple young people in missions! Currently we are headed to the UK and the Netherlands and I am taking donations for our entire team. We have 8 students 4 leaders and 3 kids. We need 50,000 to reach the nations! Help us get to the refugees and the post Christian world! My email is nolanwolfe@ywamnashville.org