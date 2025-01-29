Send Nolan to Bolivia

March 7-14, I have an incredible opportunity to travel to Bolivia with my college church group to share the gospel and serve local communities. This mission trip is a chance to help those in need and bring love to people who need it most.

While we are in Bolivia, we will be:

✅ Going door-to-door sharing the gospel

✅ Teaching in schools, equipping and encouraging students

✅ Hosting a Vacation Bible School (VBS) to bring Jesus to the kids

✅ Helping with Mufa Pufa, a giant recreational event that brings the community together

This trip isn’t just about traveling—it’s about making an impact. I’m raising funds to help cover travel expenses, supplies, and resources so we can support the people we’ll be serving. If you feel led to give, any amount would be deeply appreciated. If you can’t give financially, prayers and encouragement mean just as much! 😊





Thank you!





- Nolan